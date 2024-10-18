UXLINK Price Down 3.8% This Week (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, UXLINK has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $90.19 million and approximately $67.09 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.51840956 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $57,829,688.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

