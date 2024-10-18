Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $403.70 and last traded at $403.55. Approximately 434,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,240,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day moving average of $330.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

