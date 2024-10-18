Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 498,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 81,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on Grid Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grid Metals
Grid Metals Price Performance
Grid Metals Company Profile
Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Metals
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.