Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 187190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse AG will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

