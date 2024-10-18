The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $13.76. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 313,377 shares.

The Container Store Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.

