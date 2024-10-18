The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $13.76. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 313,377 shares.
The Container Store Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.