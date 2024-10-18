OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 370613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,316. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

