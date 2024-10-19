MetisDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.08 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $43.67 or 0.00064075 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $266.47 million and $25.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,165.77 or 1.00007755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 46.63256851 USD and is up 8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $31,836,102.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

