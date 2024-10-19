Sui Tops 24-Hour Volume of $389.66 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. Sui has a total market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $389.66 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.06554059 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $590,860,752.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

