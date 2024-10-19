Kava 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.90 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $407.50 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00040963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.