Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $99,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $521.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $523.34. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

