Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.07 and a 200 day moving average of $311.90.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.