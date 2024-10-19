Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $35.34 million and approximately $33,105.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00034649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

