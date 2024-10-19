Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock remained flat at $25.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile
