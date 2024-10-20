Concordium Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.39 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $35.39 million and $55,376.04 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,566,342,070 coins and its circulating supply is 9,986,860,940 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

