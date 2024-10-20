Head-To-Head Review: Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) & Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Services of America and Blink Charging”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $352.07 million N/A N/A $0.18 56.34 Blink Charging $156.05 million 1.37 -$203.69 million ($2.86) -0.74

Energy Services of America has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Blink Charging 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Services of America and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $5.79, indicating a potential upside of 174.20%. Given Blink Charging’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Blink Charging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Blink Charging -108.11% -22.70% -15.59%

Summary

Energy Services of America beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services, liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. Further, it serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers fleets, property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.