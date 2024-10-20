Gries Financial LLC Purchases 328 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 90.6% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.53 and a 200-day moving average of $545.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

