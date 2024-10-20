Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is New Century Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

