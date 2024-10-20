Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $603.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

