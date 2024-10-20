Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $397.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

