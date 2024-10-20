PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,366,000. M&G Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. The stock has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

