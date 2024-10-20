Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

