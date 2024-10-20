Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.24.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
