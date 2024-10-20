Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $537.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

