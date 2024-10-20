Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes $259,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $569.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.58.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

