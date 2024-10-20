Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

