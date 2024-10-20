TNC Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.87 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $1.87 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00257289 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00028065 USD and is up 415.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.