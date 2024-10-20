Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 204 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $763.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.26 and a 1 year high of $766.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $696.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

