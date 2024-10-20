Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,050,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

