Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Duke Energy by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 72.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.79 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

