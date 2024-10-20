Nepsis Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752,302. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

