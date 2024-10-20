Conflux Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $752.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $752.55 million and $28.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.37 or 0.00531563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00107752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00028917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00233698 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00074006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,055,629,725 coins and its circulating supply is 4,530,638,357 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,055,410,893.13 with 4,530,410,876.26 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16141723 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $22,275,333.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.