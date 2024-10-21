Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.12 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $100.12 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,910,886,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,910,886,813.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02540976 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $4,441,007.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

