Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.15 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $88.15 million and $36.27 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00006885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

