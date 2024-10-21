Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $30.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,798.05 or 1.00036331 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00066656 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002379 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars.

