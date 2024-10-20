Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,618.65

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00005668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $142.15 million and approximately $10,618.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.86245858 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

