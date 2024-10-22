Aion Price Hits $0.0014 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $736,326.36 and $16.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007312 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,479.57 or 0.38020425 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

