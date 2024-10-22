Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 261,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after buying an additional 166,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 153,639 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,621,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,292,000.

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 45,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

