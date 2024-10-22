Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after buying an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.00 and a 200-day moving average of $499.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

