Englewood, Colorado – Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) declared its plans to hold the annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2024, coinciding with the investor gathering of Liberty Media Corporation. The presentations concerning Liberty Media are scheduled to kick off at around 9:30 am E.T., followed by presentations focusing on Liberty Broadband, Qurate Retail, Inc., and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. at approximately 1:00 pm E.T.

Expectations include discussions around the financial performance and future outlook of Liberty Broadband and other forward-looking subjects. This announcement was made on October 21, 2024, through a Current Report on Form 8-K. The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, is being shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission to comply with the public disclosure obligations of Regulation FD.

Investors and interested parties are poised to gather insights into the strategic direction of Liberty Broadband at the upcoming event.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

