Verasity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.51 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and $3.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000493 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,844,270,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,844,270,142 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

