Head-To-Head Survey: Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) versus Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Immunocore has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Medicine has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immunocore and Prime Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 2 11 0 2.85 Prime Medicine 0 1 8 0 2.89

Profitability

Immunocore presently has a consensus target price of $79.82, suggesting a potential upside of 139.62%. Prime Medicine has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.69%. Given Prime Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Medicine is more favorable than Immunocore.

This table compares Immunocore and Prime Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -19.16% -14.68% -6.68% Prime Medicine N/A -106.30% -81.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Prime Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Immunocore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Prime Medicine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunocore and Prime Medicine”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $280.91 million 5.93 -$55.29 million ($1.22) -27.30 Prime Medicine N/A N/A -$198.13 million ($2.16) -2.06

Immunocore has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prime Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immunocore beats Prime Medicine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company's product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. It has a research collaboration with Cimeio Therapeutics to develop Prime Edited Shielded-Cell & Immunotherapy Pairs for genetic diseases, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

