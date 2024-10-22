Syscoin Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $85.04 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,299.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.99 or 0.00528973 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00027359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00071226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 798,066,267 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.