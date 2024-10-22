FlatQube 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $384.70 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and $384.70 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.0451645 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $680.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

