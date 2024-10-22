Square Token Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Square Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $95,061.07 and approximately $0.42 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04598021 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $5.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars.

