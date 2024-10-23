Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.66 and last traded at C$38.81, with a volume of 175811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.49. The company has a market cap of C$10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -219.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Nancy Patricia Dorn bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,498.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

