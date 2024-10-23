Sen. John Boozman Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock on September 9th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on 9/6/2024.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. 4,707,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,882,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

About Senator Boozman

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

