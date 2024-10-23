Stifel Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ending September 30, 2024

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) announced its financial outcomes for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as reported in a recent 8-K form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company detailed its financial performance in the quarterly period, providing insights into its revenue, earnings, and other key financial metrics.

According to the filing, Stifel Financial Corp. shared its quarterly financial results on October 23, 2024. The company included a press release encapsulating this data as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K submission. Additionally, a Financial Supplement for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was attached as Exhibit 99.2, offering further detailed financial information for stakeholders and interested parties.

Moreover, the company will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. This call is intended to discuss the financial results of the quarter and cover other relevant matters. A presentation for this conference call has been included as Exhibit 99.3 to the Form 8-K, providing a structured overview of the company’s performance and future outlooks.

The aforementioned exhibits have been included in compliance with Item 2.02 requirements. It is emphasized that the content within these exhibits should not be considered “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into any of the company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Furthermore, in adherence to Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits, Stifel Financial Corp. listed the following exhibits in the 8-K filing:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release dated October 23, 2024.

– Exhibit 99.2: Financial Supplement for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

– Exhibit 99.3: Financial Results Presentation, dated October 23, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

The report was signed on behalf of the company by James M. Marischen, Chief Financial Officer of Stifel Financial Corp., on October 23, 2024. The submission of this 8-K form signifies a transparent disclosure of financial activities and performance metrics to shareholders, analysts, and regulatory bodies.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

