Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $96.00 at TD Cowen

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Get Enova International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Stock Down 1.0 %

ENVA traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $88.94. 317,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,882. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,570.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.