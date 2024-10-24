Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.