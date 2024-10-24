Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.65). Approximately 5,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 111,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.67).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Diaceutics Stock Down 1.6 %
About Diaceutics
Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.
